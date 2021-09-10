Breaking News

INEC displays preliminary Voters’ register in Anambra

The Anambra State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday displayed the preliminary Voters’ Register, drawn from the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the State’s 326 Registration Areas (RAs).

This is to allow for claims and objections by members of the public.

The CVR was suspended in the State on 5th September 2021 as required by Section 9(5) of the 2010 Electoral Act ( i.e 60 days to the election).

Stakeholders were invited to carefully go through the register and draw the Commission’s attention to any noticed error or ineligible person.

