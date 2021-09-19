INEC confirms attack on its Awgu Enugu State office

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed the reported attack on its office in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

The building according to a Statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner on information and Voter Education, was set ablaze on Sunday morning, Sunday 19th September 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept.

According to him all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on INEC offices in Enugu State.

There are no casualties in the incident.

The identity or motives of attackers according to the commission remain unknown but the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

The Commission appreciated the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

The attack is the first since the last attack on the commission’s facilities four months ago in May 2021.