The Independent National Electoral Commission in Akwa Ibom State has arraigned one Professor Ignatius Uduk over alleged electoral fraud.

Uduk was docked for allegedly publishing false election results during the 2019 State House of Assembly elections when he served as collation/returning officer at Afaha Ikot Ebak in Essien Udim local government area.

The don appeared in court on Wednesday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State after he was issued a bench warrant.

He was arraigned under charge no: HU/240c/2020, on three count charges of abandonment of duties and generation of false scores on form EC BE (II) on 10th March 2019 at INEC office in Afaha Ikot Ebak during the State House of Assembly elections; announcement and publication of false election result; and lying on oath at the inception of the Election Petition tribunal.

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him, while his Counsel, Samuel Ndah, prayed that Uduk be granted bail.

Counsel for INEC led by Kpoobari Sigalo who had filed a counter-affidavit, however, objected that the defendant be granted bail as he had proved to be evasive, adding that they want an accelerated hearing.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Archibong, adjourned the case to December 14, 2020 for ruling on the bail application as requested by Counsel for the defendant.