The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved contracts to offer insurance cover for assets in 22 airports owned by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the expansion of the apron of the Maiduguri Airport.

It also approved road contracts in Kano, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory.

The contracts totalling about N59.35bn were approved at a meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the aviation contracts, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that contracts totalling N758,173,556 were approved for the aviation sector based on the presentation made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Mohammed said, “The first memo is a contract for the expansion of the apron at the Maiduguri Airport.

This contract is worth N719,117,868.60. It was awarded to a company called Luvaslink Projects Limited.

“The expansion of Maiduguri Airport has become necessary because of the increased traffic at the airport.

The apron of an airport is actually that area where aircraft’s manoeuvres are made, where they turn and park.

“The second contract is one awarded to Zenith General Insurance Company and 19 other insurance companies to insure assets, such as terminal buildings in 22 airports belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria. The contract is in the sum of N390,550,687.45. Both memos were approved by ccouncil today.”

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said he presented two memoranda seeking approval for the award of contracts worth N50.8bn.

He said a road project in Kano State worth N12.157bn and another one linking Kaduna and Plateau States worth N38.701bn were approved by the council.