The Nigerian Navy has declared 43 personnel wanted for desertion.

A circular containing the names and photographs of the deserters displayed at the Navy Headquarters in Abuja requested anyone with useful information that could lead to their arrest to report to the nearest Naval facility or police station.

The circular also mandated all naval personnel with information on the whereabouts of the missing personnel to arrest them “or be dealt with as an accomplice.”

Although no reason was given for the disappearance of the officers, it was gathered that most of the officers, who were serving on Naval Vessels on foreign missions absconded when their ships berthed in Europe.

The circular read, “Above are the Nigerian Navy personnel who have deserted from Service recently.

“Accordingly, you are pleased requested to assist in providing useful information that will lead to their arrest or you may apprehend any one of them when seen and handover to the nearest Nigerian Navy base or security station”.

The memo also provided contact telephone numbers, where information relating to the movement of the wanted officers could be relayed.

The “deserted” officers include L.O Chiegboka (SVC NN/3764. Ship: NOP Lake Chad), O.S. Itodo (SVC 5872F. Ship: NNH Warri), Anthony E.S. (SVC 18870. Ship: NNS Delta), Yusuf A. (SVC X15018. Ship: NNS Partfinder) Brown I.E (SVC X15545. Ship: NNH Warri) and Adiele S.C (SVC X15782. Ship: NNS SOROH).

Others are Armstrong K, (SVC 7553. Ship: NNS PATHFINDER), Hassan A. (SVC X7542. Ship NNS PATHFINDER) and Osazuwa G (SVC X15831. Ship: NHQ) among others.

The NN spokesman, Suleiman Dahun, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.