A 43- year-old father of five girls sliced open his pregnant wife’s stomach hoping to confirm she was having a boy in India.

Pannalal attacked his wife Anita Devi on Saturday night at their home in UP’s Budaun district, leaving her in a pool of blood.

Anita’s family told investigators that the husband attacked and cut open her stomach to “know the gender” of the child.

Though the baby in the womb was unhurt, Anita’s condition deteriorated due to severe damage to her insides and excessive bleeding.

According to the Times of India.com, the woman has been admitted to Safdarjung hospital with the help of the police.

The husband said he did not attack his wife intentionally.

He told local media he threw the sickle at her but had no idea it would injure her so severely.

Police officials said the husband has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.