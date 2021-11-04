Breaking News

India launches disaster-resilient infrastructure initiative for small island states

India launches disaster-resilient infrastructure initiative for small island states

India has launched a program to assist Small Island Developing States (Sids) in developing disaster-resistant and sustainable infrastructure in collaboration with other countries.

The goal is to improve their ability to withstand climate shocks while also safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

The Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (Iris) initiative was launched on the sidelines of the COP26 meeting on Tuesday . It is a collaboration between Sids and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure member countries (CDRI).

India launched the CDRI, which includes countries, UN agencies, multilateral development banks, and other stakeholders, at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019.

The coalition currently has 28 member countries, including the United States, Germany, Fiji, Canada, Mauritius, the Maldives and Dominican Republic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Iris launch in Glasgow that it would make it easier for Sids to mobilize technology, finance, and information to better cope with climate change.

In attendance were his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Fiji, Mauritius, and Australia. While the Iris initiative will not be used to build infrastructure, it will help Sids incorporate climate resilience into current and future infrastructure development plans.

Climate change and rising sea levels are threatening the Sids, a group of 58 low-lying island nations. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said at COP26 that if Sids are to survive, global average temperature rises must be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius due to their high vulnerability to climate change.

While Britain has announced an initial £10 million (S$18.4 million) contribution to the fund, India and Australia have committed US$10 million each. Expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2022, the programme has budgeted US$50 million as of now for its activities until 2030.

As part of the Iris facility, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will build a “data window”, allowing Sids to receive information about cyclones and coastline monitoring. India’s coastline too has been vulnerable to natural disasters but it has over the years put together an effective system to mitigate the impact.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Traders say dollar slide affects exports

TVCN
Mar 6, 2017

Traders say the sudden slide of the US dollar and other foreign currencies has made export to neighbouring…

Court fixes Thursday November 26 for Ndume’s bail hearing

TVCN
Nov 25, 2020

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Thursday for the hearing of the bail application filed by…

'Why we must strive for balance in tackling hate speech, misinformation' - Gbajabiamila

‘Why we must strive for balance in tackling hate speech, misinformation’ – Gbajabiamila

TVCN
Sep 8, 2021

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that combating hate…

I didn’t say N2bn was planted in budget – Fashola

TVCN
Feb 18, 2017

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, said he never (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

COVID-19: Boris Johnson to shorten visit to India

14 Apr 2021 4.54 pm

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will shorten…

Continue reading
Latest world news about Covid-19 Delta variant: US travel restrictions not easing anytime soon as cases surge

Covid-19 Delta variant: US travel restrictions not easing anytime soon as cases surge

28 Jul 2021 2.31 pm

Due to the increasing number of COVID cases…

Continue reading

Indian PM Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms despite huge protests

30 Nov 2020 3.02 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday…

Continue reading