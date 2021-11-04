Police in Zamfara inaugurate 10 bed space Clinic for treatment of wounded troops

Police in Zamfara have inaugurated a ten bed space clinic that will assist in the treatment of wounded troops working to keep peace in the state.

The clinic according to police authorities will also serve as treatment center for other security agencies and the general public

Police and other security agencies have been working to keep peace in trouble areas across Zamfara State for about fifteen years

In the cause of the operation, many troops lost their lives while saveral others sustained various degrees of injuries in the quest for peace

The Commissioner of police Zamfara State Command Ayuba Elkanah and the Commander 42 Police Mobile Base Gusau, Assistant Commissioner of Police Murtala Minjibir said the project becomes necessary Considering the numbers of troops working to restore peace in the state

According to the duo, the clinic will also help in giving medical care to the family of the personnel.

ACP Minjibir said, wounded troops will now get quick medical attention than ever before.

On his part, the zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle represented by the speaker of the state House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya commend the police for the initiative and promise to support the project

Magarya said the Matawalle’s led Government will continue to give welfare of troops all the needed support in their search to making zamfara a crime free state

The zamfara state Commissioner Of Police Ayuba Elkanah further appeal to sister agencies to emulate the initiative to Boost morale of troops.

The clinic which is named after the Commander 42PMF Gusau, ACP Murtala Minjibir is located at the Headquarters of the forty two mobile police base Gusau, Zamfara State.