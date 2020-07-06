President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said the implementation of the Special Public Works Programme remains in the Purview of the National Directorate of Employment as the National Assembly only approved funds in the name of the Agency and not the Ministry.

He said National Assembly is sticking with it’s decision to suspend the programme until it receives a comprehensive brief on the modalities of it’s implementation.

He said the programme remains suspended until the Minister of Labour and Employment appears before it to explain the modalities of implementation.

Senator Lawan disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session with Journalists at the National Assembly.

However, he reaffirms that the minor setback does not indicate any form of discord with the Executive arm of government, rather it is proof that the National Assembly is acting in National and Public interest.