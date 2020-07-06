National Chairman of the Caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress Party, Mai Mala Buni, has inaugurated the 49 member Edo state governorship campaign council.

The campaign team headed by Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje is expected to start off immediately, ahead of the September 20 governorship election.

The two leading parties in the state, APC and PDP are quite conscious of how the September governorship election will affect the present political equation in the state, region and country.

The reason the two parties have set up high-powered election committees to lead them to victory.

With the stage set and the committees deployed to work, many factors are already competing for attention in the battle to produce the next governor of Edo State. But the campaign chairman said the APC is ready for the election and wil do everything possible to win over the Edo people.

The council, which has among its members, four other Governors, the Deputy Senate President and two former National Chairmen of the party, was approved last Wednesday by the Caretaker Committee Chairman.