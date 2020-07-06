The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar has said the air force will deal decisively with any group or person threatening the country’s territorial integrity.

He gave the assurance during an operational visit to the air task force, Operation Lafiya Dole, at the 105 composite group, Maiduguri.

The Air Task force operation Lafiya Dole has been at the forefront of efforts to combat Boko Haram insurgents in the North East region.

Now a special operations known as Operation Long Reach has been added to these efforts by the Air Task force which is recording successes in the fight against Insurgency.

The chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said he is satisfied with achievements recorded so far.

He believes the Nigerian Air Force is repositioned to record a decisive victory over the remnants of Boko Haram with most of its aircraft returned from maintenance in Germany as well as new ones from the United

States.

While applauding efforts of troops of the Air Task force operation Lafiya Dole, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar promised to provide all the necessary logistics needed in the fight for effective service delivery.

With the ongoing operations of the Air Task force, farmers are optimistic they will participate in this year’s farming season which has been abandoned for years due to activities of Boko Haram insurgents.