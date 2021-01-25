The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has imposed dusk to dawn curfew in nine local government areas in Orlu Zone to check the rising insecurity in the area.There are reports of a clash between IPOB’s Eastern Security Network and troops from the Nigerian Army.

Not less that two people have died.



Although, the public relations officer of the Imo state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu said he has not gotten the details of the incident, he confirmed the clash which took place on Monday afternoon.

The Governor has directed for the deployment of security agencies to restore peace and order in the areas.