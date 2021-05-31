Imo State government says the convoy of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has not come under attack from anybody.

The State Government in statement from his media office described the reported attack as an example of fake news/

It said the video making the rounds on social media is not that of the governor and the video does not state where the alleged attack took place.

it described as appalling the scheming by some people to instill fear in residents through fake news and a stage managed video.

The State government urged all residents to again treat the video as trash, a comical conspiracy and the handiwork of the enemies of the state and be rest assured that in no distant time, Imo state will bounce back to what it is known for which is peace.