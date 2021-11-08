Breaking News

Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct

Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct

Paul Emeziem has lost his position as Speaker, Imo state House of Assembly.

Mr. Emeziem was was impeached during the House plenary session Monday morning, following several allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

 

Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct

The impeachment came as a result of the unanimous vote of the 19 members out of 27 parliamentarians who signed the Impeachment letter delivered on the floor of the house by Amara Iwuanyanwu, former deputy Speaker who was removed last week by some lawmakers.

 

Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct

The house accused the former Speaker of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In his place, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh representing Obowo State Constituency was elected by lawmkers as the new Speaker.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Former US VP, Joe Biden to contest for US Presidency in 2020

TVCN
Apr 25, 2019

Former US Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is running for the White House, (more…)

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria: President Buhari addresses Nigerians on 61st Independence anniversary

We will lift Twitter Ban, if conditions are met – President Buhari

TVCN
Oct 1, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government will lift the ban on the Micro blogging…

Evander Holyfield donates $3m health equipment to Lagos

TVCN
May 25, 2017

Former undisputed world heavy Weight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield has promised to donate three…

Enyimba set to complete signing of Austine Oladapo

TVCN
Nov 2, 2017

Two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba Aba are close to signing Austine Oladapo from Gombe United…

TVC News Special Reports