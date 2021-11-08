Imo Speaker Paul Emeziem impeached over alleged gross misconduct

Paul Emeziem has lost his position as Speaker, Imo state House of Assembly.

Mr. Emeziem was was impeached during the House plenary session Monday morning, following several allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The impeachment came as a result of the unanimous vote of the 19 members out of 27 parliamentarians who signed the Impeachment letter delivered on the floor of the house by Amara Iwuanyanwu, former deputy Speaker who was removed last week by some lawmakers.

The house accused the former Speaker of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In his place, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh representing Obowo State Constituency was elected by lawmkers as the new Speaker.