The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, in the early hours of Sunday in Owerri, Imo State, by unknown gunmen.



The armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight, according to the Command’s public relations officer Elkana Bala.

Ahmed Gulak, according to the police, left his room at the Protea Hotel without telling the police or sister agencies, despite the unstable security situation in the South East, especially in Imo.

While the cab driver took an irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified, and shot Ahmed Gulak near Umueze Obiangwu in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, close to the airport.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State Abutu Yaro, , has ordered a complete investigation into the incident, with Tactical and Special Forces sent to seal off the area and apprehend culprits.