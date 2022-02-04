Imo Police arrest 105 kidnappers, 45 terrorists in one year

The Imo State police command says it’s Operatives have arrested 105 suspected kidnappers and 45 terrorists between January 2021 and January 2022

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini said this at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri the Imo state capital while briefing Governor Hope Uzodimma who paid a visit to the Command to interact with officers and men of the Command.

Uzodinma while lauding the effort of security agencies in fighting crime noted that successes recorded are unprecedented.

Advertisement

The Governor promised that his government will continue to support the security operatives in their efforts to fight crimes and criminality in the state.