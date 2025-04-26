Imo State government has intensified efforts in awareness campaign against drug abuse with sole aim of reducing its prevalence in the State.

This was disclosed at a seminar organised for patent medicine dealers in Imo State by the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Narcotics and illicit drug monitoring, to fight against abuse of illicit drugs.

Patent medicine dealers across Imo State converged for a three-day workshop organised by the office of the special adviser to the Governor on Narcotics and illicit drug monitoring in collaboration with the institute of Public Safety and prevention of Sociopathic behaviour with the theme “Role of NAPPMED in Narcotics control, Drug and Substance abuse prevention in Imo State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor Ezechukwu Obinna expressed commitment of the State government in the fight against drug abuse.

For the Registrar pharmacy council of Nigeria, Ibrahim Ahmed and other stakeholders, NAPPMED members must register with relevant authorities and warned against dispensing unapproved medications to unsuspecting publics.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for appointing a Special Adviser on Narcotics, Illicit Drug monitoring, urging other State to follow suit.

This effort of the State government is to bring to the fore the dangers inherent in substance abuse and ensure a drug free environment.