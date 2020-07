Imo State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Julius Berger Nigerian Plc to construct two major roads in the State, abandoned by previous administrations.



The roads are Owerri-Orlu road and Owerri-Okigwe road which links the three senatorial districts in the State.

Governor Hope Uzodinma in his remark noted the economic importance of the two roads in the state expressing optimism that when completed will meaningfully improve the lives of the citizens.