Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria IMN also known as Shi’ite in Sokoto have accused the police in Sokoto of deliberate falsehood and attempt to cover up the extrajudicial killings of their members by men and officers of the command.

Speaking during a press conference the leader of the Shi’ites in Sokoto state, Maniru Mainasara, alleged that, the police used live bullet to disperse their members during the procession.

He said his members were holding a peaceful procession which is in commemoration of their annual event to mark the Ashura day when the police attacked them.

Advertisement

According to him, the attack happened while they were rounding up the procession around Shuni Road when the police arrived and insisted that the procession will not pass through.

Mr. Mainasara said it was at that point that, the police started firing tear gas at the the peaceful procession and followed it up with live bullets.

He said, at least 18 of their members sustained life threatening injuries from the gun shots, as a result of which three lost their lives.

Mainasara said that the group would take legal action against the police and the Sokoto state government, insisting that, it was a prearranged attack on innocent people.

According to him, the activity was within the provision of Nigeria’s constitution and his members are country’s citizens enjoying all the rights and privileges.

Advertisement

He added that the group conduct the annual procession for the past 30 years in Sokoto without any record of violence and destruction of properties.

He maintained that the group consist of law abiding citizens, the reason why they approached courts on any grievances adding that many cases were won against police and other institutions.

The police in Sokoto had earlier denied a media report that claimed that the police allegedly killed three members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

According to the police it’s men only responded to a distress call to calm a chaotic situation and bring under control an attempt to disrupt public peace when members of the IMN clashed with hoodlums along Mabera Katin Sani.

No lives were lost and normalcy was restored before the police left the region, according to the police. They stated that their men and officers were in the area to calm tensions and guarantee the situation did not spread to other parts of the state.

Advertisement

No one was killed and normalcy was restored to the area, according to the police.