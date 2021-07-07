Activist Joe Okei-Odumakin has called on all Nigerians to make some demands which she described as fundamental to prevent the fragmentation of the Nigerian State.

She said this has become more pertinent on the 23rd anniversary of the death of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential election at the hands of the Nigerian State.

She added that the sacrifice made by Chief M.K.O Abiola challenges all Nigerians to work to end atrocities and Other acts of terror that not only dehumanizes but depreciate the nations human capital stock.

She listed the demands to include a Post Humous recognition of Chief Abiola as President of Nigeria and for his portrait to be displayed among those of past presidents and Heads of State of Nigeria, a judicial commission of enquiry to unravel how the high treason of his murder was carried out in the custody of the Nigerian State, Restructuring of Nigeria and bringing about True Change epitomised in his campaign mantra of ‘Farewell to Poverty’.

She urged all Nigerians irrespective of religion, creed, race or Political affiliation to rededicate themselves to the ideals of the struggle for genuine democracy birthed by credible elections.

She challenged those currently in position of authority to stop paying lip service to the memory of Chief M.K.O Abiola but to truly immortalize him through the entrenchment of the true spirit of a free, fair and credible elections across the country.