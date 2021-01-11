The Nigeria Immigrations Service says it has set up a committee to ascertain the cause of an inferno at its headquarters in Abuja on Sunday morning.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede who noted that the committee is in conjunction with the Federal Fire Service.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has set up a committee to probe Sunday morning's fire at the service headquarters in Abuja @nigimmigration @raufaregbesola @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/kEofiuDwdQ — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 11, 2021

He enjoined the public to reach the NIS through social media as its call centre is one of the offices affected by the inferno.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who visited the NIS headquarters to asses the extent of damage assured that the cause of the inferno will be ascertained.

Aregbesola who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaibu Belgore, said that normal operational activities are ongoing as the inferno did not affect any critical areas of operations.