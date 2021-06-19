The International Monetary Fund has raised alarm over the re-emerging fuel subsidies in the Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to a press statement, the IMF mission led by Mr. Jesmin Rahman expressed its concerns about rising fuel subsidies to the Nigerian authorities during a virtual meeting.

The IMF mission led by Jesmin Rahman, according to a press release, expressed its concerns about rising fuel subsidies to the Nigerian authorities during a virtual meeting.

The IMF also stressed the significance of introducing market-based fuel pricing systems and the need to establish well targeted social support to curtail any impact on the poor.