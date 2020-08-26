The Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle says the root cause of insecurity in his state is the activities of foreigners who engage illegal gold miners and pay them back with small firearms.

This has led to a proliferation of firearms in Zamfara state. Governor Matawalle was in the Presidential Villa to disclose his findings to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to Statehouse Correspondents afterward, the Governor said his government is now moving to stop this dangerous trend by buying gold from the miners with the little resources they had.

The President was pleased with the system he had initiated and has directed the minister of solid minerals to work with the state government to make Nigeria a great country in solid minerals.