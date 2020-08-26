Showers of encomium flowed from friends, families, and loved ones as the former Governor of old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua began his final journey home with a commendation service in Akure.

The dignitaries at the event who were led by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu described him as a

genuine technocrat whose contributions to the development of mankind is highly commendable.

The international event center, fondly known as the dome came alive in honour of a man who left indelible footprints in the sand of time.

With rousing arrival, the shining casket bearing the remains of the late former governor was moved into the venue which signaled the commencement of the commendation service.

Thoughtful songs rocked the arena as Governor Akeredolu led the entire congregation in lifting sonorous voices to celebrate an icon who bowed out in a blaze of glory.

In his brief exhortation, prof. Sam Adejuyigbe, Senior Pastor, Christ Apostolic church reiterated that life is vanity and enjoined the congregation to be heavenly minded.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries echoed some of the endearing attributes of the late octogenarian.