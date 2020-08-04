The Western Naval Command says they have arrested two vessels and some suspects for illegal bunkering.

They stated this during the presentation of their score card and successes recorded in the ongoing operation CALM WATER II at abound NNS ARADU.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji believes Operation CALM WATER II will address all forms of criminality and it has paid off just eleven days of its flag off.

He says this is in furtherance of its statutory responsibility of protecting the Nation’s maritime waters.

Rear Admiral Oladele Daji assured of sustained efforts in ensuring legitimate businesses are protected on Nigerian waters.