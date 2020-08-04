The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has ordered the former chairman of the ad hoc committee of the house of Representatives on probe of fuel subsidy regime in 2012, Farouk Lawan to open his defence.

The court presided by Justice Olabisi Ige, held that a prima facia case has been established against the defendant.

Dismissing the appeal, Justice Ige submitted that when a prima facia case is established, it means that evdience before the court is not contradictory and enough to prove the alleged offence.

The court upheld the ruling of an FCT High court sitting in Apo which had dismissed the no-case-submission filed by the defendant.

Mr Lawan was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission and was alleged to have collected $500,000 bribe from Femi Otedola.

He was alleged to have demanded $3 million dollars from Mr Otedola in order to have his company’s name removed from the names of companies indicted in the fuel subsidy scam in 2012.