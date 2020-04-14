The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has charged troops of the army special supper camp in Ngamdu to intensify efforts to eliminate the remnants of Boko Haram in the northeast region.

He gave the charge during a special easter lunch with the troops and other senior officers at the camp.

For the past few days, the Chief of Army Staff has been in the northeast re-strategising with troops on how to completely defeat the insurgents.



As a way of boosting the morale of troops at the front line, the army chief had lunch with troops at the army special supper camp in Ngamdu community of Borno state.

In his speech, the army boss applauded the soldiers for the success recorded in some quarters but urged them to intensify efforts towards ensuring a total defeat of the insurgents.

The soldiers were served by the army chief and other senior officers.

The Army chief also reemphasized that the welfare of troops would be looked into in order to motivate troops at the war front.