Search and rescue operations have continued at the site of a 21 storey building that collapsed on Monday in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Emergency responders have just confirmed that 36 bodies have been recovered so far, including 33 males, 3 females.

In an interview with TVC News, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA coordinator, Lagos explained difficulties of the search operation and peculiarity of the incident

When asked if there was any hope of finding someone, he simply answered ‘we are working on it’