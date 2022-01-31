IHRC scores Ministry of Humanitarian high in transparency

The International Human Rights Commission has conferred its maiden award for Nigeria’s most trusted woman in public office on the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

This is after the non-governmental organisation found the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development transparent after conducting an independent investigation over a period of 3 years

The ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development is one ministry that has come constantly under scrutiny and criticism from Nigerians

Many are of the opinion that the ministry’s spending cannot be justified when compared with the social investments made

Even the National Assembly joined in the scrutiny. This was further compounded by the covid-19 pandemic which necessitated the need to provide palliatives but this International nongovernmental organisation has a different opinion

The International Human Rights Commission, Nigeria has after receiving several letters and petitions from Nigerians, decided to look into these spendings and it has given the Ministry a clean bill of health.

The team, who decorated the Minister in her office and presented her with a plaque, says Individuals in Nigeria to take more responsibility in stopping for human rights violations

They urged all Nigerians to join in enforcing compliance rather than engaging all the time in trading blames.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq stressed that ending corruption is a core mandate of the Buhari administration.

She said the way the Ministry is structured and how projects under the ministry are implemented are designed to promote transparency