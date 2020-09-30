The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed A Adamu, has ordered increased surveillance and security deployments across the country to forestall any breach of the peace and ensure hitch-free celebrations on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence Day celebration which takes place on Thursday, 1st October 2020 in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The IGP enjoins citizens to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension noting that the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been directed to ensure the safety and security of the public space in their various Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).

The Strategic Officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry-out confidence-building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways, and Government/Private infrastructure to prevent/arrest any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the IGP, on behalf of the Management Team and the entire personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, congratulates His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians at large, on the nation’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.

He enjoins Nigerians to continue their support to the Police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, public order, and public security.

The IGP in the release signed by the force public relations officer, Frank Mba, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and cherish the nation’s unity.