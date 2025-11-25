An investigation team from the Intelligence Response Unit of the Federal Investigation Department, Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, is currently in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, following the abduction and eventual release of 38 worshippers from the Christ Apostolic Church, Eru...

An investigation team from the Intelligence Response Unit of the Federal Investigation Department, Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, is currently in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, following the abduction and eventual release of 38 worshippers from the Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku.

The team was deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to conduct a thorough investigation aimed at tracking down the perpetrators of the attack.

The bandits struck last Tuesday, killing three persons and abducting 38 others.

The victims were rescued after spending six days in captivity.

The police team, led by ASP Ibo Sam, has already begun interacting with members of the community, including a woman who managed to escape while being marched away by the gunmen.

The 49-year-old woman, Christiana Temitope, explained that the abductors positioned themselves in front and behind the group but maintained some distance.

She said she slipped into a nearby bush when she noticed she was not being watched, as darkness had already set in.

She spent the night in the bush before finding her way back to safety.

Mrs. Temitope has since reunited with her family in Eruku.