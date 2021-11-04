IGP deploys Bartholomew Onyeka to Plateau state as new CP

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate posting of Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau State Command as the new Commissioner of Police.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the posting follows redeployment of CP Edward Egbuka to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

CP Bartholomew Onyeka, hails from Nkume, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Zamfara State Commands and Zone 1 Headquarters, Kano.

While assuring Plateau residents of the Police leadership’s unwavering commitment to containing prevailing and emerging crimes in the state, the IGP urged the new Commissioner of Police to use his community-building experience to improve public safety and security of citizens’ lives and property.