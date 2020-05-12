The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money, over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo also known as K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police boss for using policemen like domestic servants.

Speaking with TVC News Correspondent, spokesman of the Lagos State Police command, Bala Elkana, said an order was issued to his Command to withdraw the six policemen attached to E-Money.

The probe into E-Money comes less than a year after that of an Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha.