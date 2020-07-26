The legal team of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu led by Mr. Wahab Shittu says the EFCC under Mr. Magu’s leadership never misappropriated funds recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Mr Shittu was responding to some media reports accusing the suspended EFCC chairman of financial misconduct.

In the statement released today Mr. Magu’s legal team explained that the well over 329 million naira recovered by the EFCC was remitted directly into NNPC dedicated accounts via remitta under a special arrangement endorsed by the NNPC, EFCC, and the affected NNPC marketers.

He added that the remittances can be independently verified through NNPC and EFCC records and that the issue of NNPC recovered funds never featured in the proceedings of the presidential panel.

Other allegations dispelled by Mr. Magu’s legal team include that of assets declaration and failure to properly explain the rationale for the exclusion of culprits in the alleged misapplication of three billion naira in the Federal Inland Revenue Service.