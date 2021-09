Students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, have barricaded the entrance to the Niger state House of Assembly in protest of a recent increase in their tuition fees.

The university administration hiked the tuition rate by 100% before the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session, which did not sit well with the students.

The school has commenced a new session, however due to the increase, the majority of students are unable to register.

Before the increment, returning students of Niger state origin paid N27,800 while new students paid N52,500.

Students from other states, on the other hand, paid 55,000 as returning students and new students paid N93,000.

However, new students from Niger state will pay 95,000 naira, while returning students will pay 50,000 naira, as a result of the latest hike.