Senate sets up conference committee on amendment of electoral act

The Senate has formed a Conference Committee to harmonise positions on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and to reach a consensus.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan made the announcement at Wednesday’s plenary.

Senator Lawan stated that the Conference Committee will work with the House of Representatives to ensure that everyone is on the same page regarding the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) electronic transmission of results.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi representing Kebbi North will lead the team.

Other members are Senators Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South to represent North West; Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central for North East; Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central for South East; Sani Mohammed Musa, APC, Niger East for North Central; Ajibola Basiru, APC, Osun Central for South West and Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South.