I Will Not Leave APC For Those Who Met Me There- Opeyemi Bamidele

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, one of the All Progressives Congress’s governorship candidates in Ekiti State, has said he will not leave the party for those who met him there.

The Ekiti state governorship aspirant on Wednesday formally rejected the result of the gubernatorial, primary held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 declared “I Opeyemi Bamidele will not leave APC for those who Met me there, if that is their calculation they will Fail. I will stay in the Party, I will Fight and I will win.

“I’m hoping that APC will not wake up on the 19th of June to discover the 2014 situation. I was the only one cheated in 2014. Today, 7 of us have been cheated, now do the Math’s”

Mr Bamidele said the process was hijacked from the Badaru-led Committee in the State, and all returning officers that served at the election were campaign managers, Promoters, and enthusiasts of Biodun Oyebanji, one of the Aspirants.

He, however called on his supporters to remain calm and allow the Law to take it’s due course as he reveals that his ambition does not deserve the blood of any Ekiti Person