The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio has denied saying 60 per cent of NDDC contracts were awarded to members of the National Assembly.

This was contained in the letter he sent to the House of Representatives after the house moved to sue the minister for defamation.

The house had given him a 48 hour ultimatum to publish names and other details of its members purported to have benefited from the Niger Delta Development Commission Contracts.

In the letter, Mr Akpabio also denied saying it has always been known that the two chairmen in both chambers yearly exhibit undue influence to the exclusion of Committee members.

He said he was referring to 19 old contracts amounting to almost N9 million that the Chairman of the House committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo insisted must pay before IMC budget could be included in the budget.

Mr Tunji-Ojo however declared that the allegations against him are false.

Below is the video where the minister accused the lawmakers of getting most of the NDDC contracts.