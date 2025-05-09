The Senate says it will probe recent remarks made by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, who described the parliament’s resolution to hold a National Security Summit as unnecessary.

This comes as the Senate passed the remaining tax bills.

The Nigerian Senate appears to be irritated with what it calls derogatory and dismissive remarks targeted at its resolutions.

Top on the list is the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, whose recent comments described the Senate’s call for a National Security Summit as unnecessary.

This has triggered a move by the upper chamber to investigate the minister’s utterance.

Presiding over Thursday’s session, President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio didn’t hold back.

He also fired back at political opponents, saying he has no plans to step down , dismissing what he referred to as “distractions and conspiracies.”

Senator Akpabio took a jab at 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging him to show leadership by resolving internal disputes within his party, rather than criticising the Tinubu administration and always seeking to use any platform to de-market Nigeria.

In another legislative stride, the Senate has passed all of President Tinubu’s remaining tax bills, marking a major step in the administration’s economic reform agenda.

The tax reforms aim to close revenue gaps, boost fiscal sustainability, and reposition the economy.

But, A window remains open for amendments at the next plenary or during harmonisation with the House of Representatives.

A harmonisation committee, chaired by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, has already been constituted to finalise the legislative process.

The Senate also reaffirmed its commitment to constitutional and electoral reforms, vowing not to be distracted by political noise or personal attacks.