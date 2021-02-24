The Former commissioner for Health in Adamawa State, Dr. Fatima Atiku has dismissed media reports that she has revalidated her All Progressives Congress membership in Jada Local Government of the state.

She claimed her signature appended to the APC revalidation documents in circulation were forged.

Dr. Fatima Atiku, in a press statement made available to journalists in Yola noted that in 2015 when she was appointed as commissioner, she was asked to join the ruling party (APC) in the state as a condition.

According to her, since the conclusion of her duty, she has veered into private practice, with no political affiliation.

The former commissioner said she was taken aback to read her purported revalidation of her membership of the APC.

The statement added: “for the avoidance of doubt, I did not revalidate any membership of APC which was necessitated by my call to service in 2015.

“Indeed, I have been in Abuja, never travelled to Jada where the purported revalidation was said to have taken place and neither filled a form nor signed any document. The signature appended to the document in circulation is not my signature,” she insisted.

She urged the general public to disregard any report that claims she revalidated membership of APC.

Dr Fatima is the first daughter of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidate of PDP at the last polls.

The alleged revalidation of her APC membership in Adamawa state caused uproar among supporters of APC and PDP in the state.