The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied requesting and executing the Niger Delta Development Commission’s projects, worth N500m.

He told the Senate ad hoc committee probing the alleged misappropriated N40bn by the intervention agency on friday that the allegations were false.

Mr Akpabio said the commission’s Interim Management Committee mismanaged N40bn between October 2019 and May 2020.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, had recently accused Akpabio of securing the projects without executing them.

But Mr Godswill Akpabio maintains he was not aware of the various expenditure in the NDDC because most of them were below the what a minister was required to approve.

He is insisting that the forensic audit he initiated at the NDDC, is the reason for the attacks against him.