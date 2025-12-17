The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, has denied making any statement on the allegations of corruption made against him by the President of the Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote....

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, has denied making any statement on the allegations of corruption made against him by the President of the Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote.

His denial was contained in a terse statement issued through the official X formerly Twitter handle of the agency.

Mr Ahmed who confirmed his knowledge of all allegations made against him said that he will not be engaging in a public brickbat as a regulator in a very sensitive sector.

https://x.com/NMDPRA_Official/status/2001175524861735338

He added that since the allegations are now subject of investigations by competent agencies, he will have the opportunity to defend himself.

He said the investigations will also help in distilling all issues dispassionately.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Farouk Ahmed, had come under growing public pressure following sallacious allegations of corruption made against him by the President of the Dangote Refinery.

The allegations include that Mr Farouk Ahmed is spending about 5 Million US Dollars on educating his children in Switzerland which has some of the most expensive private schools in the World.