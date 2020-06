The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, said he is ready to follow governor Godwin Obaseki to any party even if it is in the moon.

He stated this during an interview with TVC News on Tuesday.

Mr Shaibu and his principal, Obaseki, announced their resignation from the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday few days after the governor was disqualified from participating in the governorship primary of their former party.