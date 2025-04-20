Governor Douye Diri has expressed satisfaction over ongoing infrastructural projects in Bayelsa State.

The governor made this known after an unscheduled visit to most of the project sites in the State.

Contractors and workers were greeted with an impromptu visit to several key developmentsl sites by Governor Douye Diri and his entourage.

Known for his hands-on approach, assessed the progress of projects including the 25,000 capacity stadium, the Yenagoa-oporoma-ukubie road, as well as the spur to Otuan community.

Other areas inspected include the phase one of the okaba-okodi road, phase three of the glory drive and the bridge across the Epie creek.

The Governor’s visit highlights areas requiring immediate attention, ensuring that contractors remain accountable for their commitments, as well as completeing them in record time.