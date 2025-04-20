Over 200 students across Lagos Central Senatorial District have benefited from a scholarship scheme that will not only relieve the financial burdens on their parents but also gives them the opportunity to realise their individual dreams.

The platform was a gathering of community leaders, APC chieftains, women and youths across Lagos central senatorial district.

The 7th Townhall meeting of their representative at the Senate, Wasiu Eshinlokun, a time to look back at the impact of governance across the district.

The Senator representing Lagos central Senatorial district says beyond his dedication to his legislative duties, he has shown care for his people, most especially the vulnerable.

This year’s meeting featured a larger number of students who benefited from his scholarship and education support programme.

261 students in the district got free educational support.

As a lover of education and youth empowerment, eshinlokun reiterated his commitment to initiating more people oriented programmes and projects across the senatorial district.