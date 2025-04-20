Nigerian chess master and social entrepreneur Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, has shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

Partnering with American chess expert Shawn Martinez, the duo played continuously for 62 hours in New York’s Times Square – surpassing the previous 61-hour record set by Norwegian players in 2024.

Key Highlights:

Historic Achievement: The marathon began on 17th April with the ambitious target of exceeding 70 hours

Social Mission: The event aims to fund Nigeria’s largest free school for homeless children through Onakoya’s foundation

Previous Record: Onakoya had previously set a 60-hour record in April 2024, later broken by Norwegian players.

In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), Onakoya shared: “For all the dreamers! We’ve officially broken the record… Every move, every hour, a love letter to children who’ve never known the luxury of a second chance.”

The chess prodigy has used the platform to advocate for educational opportunities for underprivileged youth, stating: “If your heart has ever burned for something bigger than yourself, come find us. Stand with us.”

This latest achievement continues Onakoya’s remarkable journey of using chess as a tool for social change, having previously transformed the lives of slum children across Africa through his innovative initiative.