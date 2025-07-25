The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, says he will not contest the 2026 Governorship election in Osun State....

Oyetola, who the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state said reserves the right of first refusal for the party’s ticket, urged interested aspirants to carry party leaders and members along in their consultations ahead of the primaries.

While wishing all aspirants success in their efforts, the minister emphasized the need to prioritize party unity in order to approach the governorship election as a united front.

Adegboyega Oyetola served as Governor of Osun State between 2018 and 2022 but lost his re-election bid to the incumbent, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Already, several aspirants, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji; the National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru; Dotun Babayemi; Akin Ogunbiyi; and Senator Babajide Omoworare, have notified the party leadership of their intention to contest the governorship primary.