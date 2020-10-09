The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina who is standing trial on a 12-count criminal charge of fraud, and money laundering has said he is nursing a knee injury and it has prevented him from appearing in court lately.

Mr Maina who spoke from his hospital bed said he decided to open up on his ailment in order to refute rumours making the rounds that he was evading justice.

“I am bedridden, nursing knee injury, I am not evading Justice and I did not jump bail” Mr Maina said.

He disclosed that as soon as he is certified medically fit, he will appear in court.

Mr Maina’s trial was to resume on September, 29 and 30 but he failed to appear for the sixth time.