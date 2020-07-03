The arrest and extradition of Raymond Abass aka Hushpuppi has continued to stir reactions from Nigerians, especially celebrities.

Hushpuppi and his gang allegedly defrauded over 1.9 million victims, through fake emails and diverting payments to their account.

Dubai Police in the video earlier released said the suspects were part of a ring that had executed several scams totaling up to $435.6 million.

Some celebrities commenting on Hushpuppi’s arrest expressed shock at the huge amount of money involved.

Read some of their comments below….