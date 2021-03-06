Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he was once tested positive for Coronavirus pandemic but was relieved 72 hours later when subsequent tests came out negative.

He made this known during his remarks at a colloquium organized to mark his 84th birthday in Abeokuta.

The former President noted that God had continued to be compassionate and merciful to Nigeria and the rest of Africa, saying if the Coronavirus had come in the manner of Ebola in Africa with its devastation, no amount of social or physical distancing would have saved the continent.